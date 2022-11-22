Dubai and Northern Emirates hit by heavy rain, with more wet weather on the way

Rain fell in parts of Dubai and the Northern Emirates on Tuesday after months of bone dry conditions.

The downpours were heaviest in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

As is often the case in Dubai - which is nearly 40km long - there were afternoon showers at the Sharjah end of town while the Marina in the south was dry.

The National Centre of Meteorology said more unsettled weather can be expected on Wednesday.

Absolutely lashing down with rain in Dubai right now. This would have been fun if it happened during the Grand Prix on Sunday ⛈ pic.twitter.com/tNELTM5fLk — Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) November 22, 2022

Forecasters predicted lower temperatures, with a chance of fog and mist in the coming days. It will be humid at night.

NCM videos showed water flowing down in wadis in the Masafi area of Ras Al Khaimah.

Residents took to social media to share their rain videos.

Weather will be fair to partly cloudy on Thursday and some cloud is expected farther inland.

One video showed two men in Khor Fakkan on the east coast dancing in the rain with umbrellas.

Forecasters said it will be partly cloudy and humid with a chance of fog on Friday night into Saturday.

On Tuesday morning, a low of 12°C was recorded in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah and a high of 33°C in Swaihan in Al Ain.

The maximum temperature will be in the high 20s and low 30s all week in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.