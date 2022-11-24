UAE weather: Fog alert issued for drivers as visibility drops

Drivers were being urged to take care on Thursday as fog descended on parts of Abu Dhabi.

As visibility dropped to less than 100 metres, the National Centre of Meteorology said drivers should exercise caution.

Fog was reported between 6.15am and 9am in some parts of Abu Dhabi including the Asab and Hamim areas.

Abu Dhabi police urged early morning commuters to take care and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic boards across roads.

#urgent | #fog#AbuDhabi_Police call on motorists to exerise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The poor driving conditions are expected to improve later this morning, leaving mainly fair to partly cloudy weather in general with chances of connective cloud formation in the eastern regions by afternoon.

Temperatures could be as low as 17°C in the coming days, mostly in the early morning.