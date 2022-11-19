Road closures announced for Sunday's Dubai Run

Road closures to make way for the annual Dubai Run have been announced by the Roads and Transport Authority.

Hosted by Dubai Fitness Challenge, thousands will take to the roads early on Sunday, which means many motorists will have to find other routes.

On Sunday between 4am and 10am, Sheikh Zayed Road, one of the busiest roads in the emirate, will be closed to drivers in both directions between Trade Centre Roundabout and the 2nd Interchange.

Lower Financial Centre Street and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will also be closed.

Dubai Run route

The public has been advised to take a different route or travel by Metro to avoid disruption.

It has been two weeks since Dubai Ride closed the same sections of the road when thousands of cyclists pedalled through the city.

Last year, more than 146,000 runners, joggers, wheelchair-users and walkers participated in Dubai Run, a highlight of Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The event is now in its fourth year.

Taking part

If you are taking part in the run you can find all the information you need here.

Dubai Run will set to start at 6.30am. Those who have registered to take part in one of the two routes — 5km and 10km — should arrive at 4am.

The run must finish by 8.30am so the roads can open again to traffic, so it is important to arrive in good time to complete the race.

The 5km and 10km routes will give participants a once-a-year chance to run along Sheikh Zayed Road.

The 5km route begins near the Museum of the Future. It then passes Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera and ends near The Dubai Mall.

The 10km route follows Sheikh Zayed Road to the Dubai Canal, then turns towards World Trade Centre before ending on Al Mustaqbal Street near the Dubai International Financial Centre.

