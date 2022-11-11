Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022: five free classes to try this week

Dubai Fitness Challenge is almost halfway through, though there are still plenty of events to get involved in.

During the annual event, which tasks Dubai residents to commit to 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days, there are also hundreds of free classes taking place across the city, whether you want to get outdoors, try a new gym or even do something for your mental health.

Here are five free classes to try.

Free ride class at Boxica

Until November 27, Boxica in Studio City is offering a free ride class for everyone.

The offer is limited to one class per person and you can choose your time and day by getting in touch with the gym.

More information is available on Instagram at @Boxica or on WhatsApp via 055 483 8361.

Free Wednesday HIIT at NRG

NRG gym in Dubai Marina is offering a midweek boost with a morning HIIT class every Wednesday at 7am. The 45-minute workout is suitable for all fitness levels and will consist of bodyweight exercises such as squats, burpees and lunges.

The classes will take place outdoors on Marina Walk.

Pre-book by calling 050 652 7722.

'World’s biggest mini trampolining class' with Fitness First

Jubilee Park at Expo City will transform into a giant gym this weekend for the Expo City Sports and Fitness event, which is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Fitness First will be hosting what it claims is the world’s biggest mini-trampolining class, with a free session for children taking place at 5pm on Sunday.

There’s also an adult session taking place at 6.15pm on Saturday, although there is a Dh30 charge to take part.

Booking can be made at www.fitnessfirstme.com.

Train with AC Milan coaches

Join a free coaching session with one of the world’s top football teams. Taking place at Expo City’s Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub at 8am and 5pm, children will have the chance to train with football coaches from the AC Milan Academy.

The sessions are suitable for children between the ages of 6 and 17 and will focus on a range of technical and physical development. No pre-registration is necessary.

More information is available at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.

Try a free counselling session with My Conscious Mind Mental Health Centre

My Conscious Mind Mental Health Centre in Barsha Heights is offer a free counselling session with a licensed mental health professional during Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Read more Sheikh Hamdan leads the charge as Dubai Fitness Challenge begins

The sessions will help participants explore their motivation for staying physically fit by writing their stories on a blank piece of paper.

These stories will then be used to help others learn about different motivation tactics. The aim is to engage strangers of all ages and backgrounds to “reflect, rejoice, heal and connect through words”.

The free sessions are limited to one per person and are taking place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

To book, call 052 317 05 67 and reference DFC 2022.

There are dozens more free classes taking place each week. Keep up to date with the latest schedule at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Dubai Ride 2022 — in pictures