Thousands of women race on Bluewaters Island as part of the Dubai Women's Run

The ninth Dubai Women's Run took place on Sunday morning, with about 6,000 women and girls hitting the roads around Bluewaters Island.

The race is the largest of its kind in the region — a women's-only event for serious runners and newcomers alike. Aimed at encouraging females from all walks of life to take up the sport, the Dubai Women's Run, which kicked off at 7am on Sunday morning, offered participants the choice between a three-kilometre fun run, a five km circuit, or for the more dedicated, a 10km distance.

Open to all, it welcomed all women and girls from 12 years and up, while girls aged between 8 and 12 needed to be accompanied by an adult.

Fanos Tekle wins first place for the 5km overall at the Dubai Women's Run, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Described as being a celebration of the "the zeal and zest of women in the region" the race has grown each year and now attracts international participation.

Read More Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022: five free classes to try this week

Winners this year include Rebecca Dallimore, who took first place for the 10km run in the 30-39 age category, and Sanaa Shawabkeh, who won the first place for 30-39 age category for five kms.

Fanos Tekle, meanwhile, took the title for the fastest overall for the five km race.