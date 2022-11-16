Dubai Run 2022: how to register, date, where to collect passes, T-shirts and more

Once a year, the Dubai Run gives participants free rein to take over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road in what has become one of the world's biggest free fun runs. Last year, more than 146,000 runners, joggers, wheelchair-users and walkers participated in the event, one of the highlights of the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Now in its fourth year, this year's event promises to be even bigger. Here's everything you need to know about Dubai Run 2022.

When is Dubai Run 2022 and what time will it begin?

The Dubai Run will take place on Sunday, with the race set to start at 6.30am.

You can register for one of two routes — 5km and 10km — starting from 4am.

The capacity for both routes is limited in order to keep everyone safe. Arrive early to secure a good spot to start the run. If you arrive late, you may not have time to complete the full route. The run must finish by 8.30am so the roads can open again to traffic.

What is the route for Dubai Run 2022?

Both 5km and 10km routes give participants a once-a-year chance to run along Sheikh Zayed Road.

The 5km route begins on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future. The route passes Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera and ends near The Dubai Mall.

The 10km route follows Sheikh Zayed Road to the Dubai Water Canal, then returns towards World Trade Centre before ending on Al Mustaqbal Street near DIFC.

Who can participate in Dubai Run 2022?

Dubai Run is open to everyone irrespective of age and fitness abilities. While the 5km route is suitable for all runners, the 10km route is longer and better suited to more experienced runners.

People of determination are also encouraged to join and should contact PoD@linkviva.com to find their dedicated starting area.

How to register for Dubai Run 2022 and receive a free T-shirt

Participants must register for free on www.dubairun.com and then collect their free T-shirts and numbered bib from the locations below. Free T-shirts are available for all participants who register for Dubai Run, however, numbers are limited so those who register earlier have more chances of getting one.

Having a Dubai Run bib is mandatory to participate. Collection points are:

Ibn Battuta Mall (India Court, near the Elephant Clock)

Dubai Hills Mall (first floor, near FitnGlam)

City Centre Deira (level 2, near Aloft Hotel)

Bib distribution is open during normal mall opening hours from Thursday to Saturday.

How to get to Dubai Run 2022

The routes along Dubai Run will be closed to motorists on Sunday morning, with the Roads and Transport Authority set to announce specific route closures soon. Dubai Metro will be open from 3.30am and is the easiest way to travel to and from Dubai Run. Make sure you have a Nol card with at least Dh15 credit in order to use Dubai Metro.

If you are running the 5km route, head to Emirates Towers metro station to start your run. If you are on the 10km route, head to World Trade Centre or Max (Al Jafiliya) metro stations.

For those who prefer to drive, there is limited parking available near all metro stations. Alternatively, park at one of the Dubai World Trade Centre car parks for the 10km route, or at The Dubai Mall for the 5km route where participants can make their way to the start line using Dubai Metro.

Staying hydrated

Hydration is key during Dubai Run and sponsor Mai Dubai will provide water stations at the start and finish lines as well as along both routes, to ensure participants have access to water throughout the event. This year, Mai Dubai is partnering with DGrade, a company that turns discarded plastic bottles into t-shirts, to recycle bottles after the event.

Dubai Ride participants turn the city's biggest roads into giant cycling track — in pictures