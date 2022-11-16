Sheikh Hamdan sets out plan for Dubai's public transport to be net zero by 2050

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has set out plans to make public transport in the emirate emission free by 2050.

The ambitious roadmap for the future will focus on eliminating 8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, making savings equivalent to Dh3 billion.

The eco-friendly initiative is in line with Dubai's push to become a global model for sustainability and green transformation.

'Our duty' to protect planet

“Humanity expects each of us to contribute to saving the future," said Sheikh Hamdan while unveiling the green vision at a meeting of Dubai's Executive Council.

"The UAE spares no effort to be on the frontlines of preserving the sustainability of our planet’s resources. A series of green economy initiatives have led to Dubai becoming a role model for sustainability.

"Our initiatives for the future will help ensure that the UAE continues to set an example for the world in promoting innovation and creativity. We look forward to welcoming the world to Cop28 to be held at Expo City Dubai.”

"We will not compromise on the right of the coming generations to shape their own future. It is our duty to preserve resources for them and this requires us to work collectively to achieve this on the ground. We continue to implement green initiatives that have a positive environmental impact in order to mitigate climate change.”

The council meeting was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

The road to net zero

Dubai's public transport transition to zero emissions is centred on removing about 8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of planting 132 million trees.

The green drive will involve the gradual increase of clean energy vehicles.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority will add electric and hydrogen vehicles to its fleet of public transportation buses, school transport, taxis and limousines.

The wide-ranging strategy will edxpand the use of clean energy to include buildings, while recycling waste will be integral to the growth of the circular economy.

UAE's climate change fight

The campaign is in line with the UAE’s vision to tackle climate change while also boosting the economy and encouraging the development of new industries and creating more jobs.

President Sheikh Mohamed last week warned that climate change poses a threat to the world’s security and stability and called on nations gathering in Egypt for Cop27 to unite to deal with the challenges facing the planet.

“We meet today at a critical juncture for our planet and future generations,” Sheikh Mohamed told the summit.

“Our world is facing complex challenges, most important of which is climate change, which now affects the world’s stability and security – including food security.

"We have only one planet, ladies and gentlemen, and with that in mind, it is imperative that we partner and work together in a spirit of determination and optimism to address this common challenge through climate action."