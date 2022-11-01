Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Algeria as Arab League summit begins

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, arrived in the Algerian capital Algiers on Tuesday to take part in the Arab League summit.

He is leading the UAE delegation to the summit that began on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed was received by the Prime Minister of Algeria, Ayman bin Abdul Rahman, at Houari Boumediene International Airport.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister; Yousef Saif Khamis Sebaa Al Ali, UAE's Ambassador to Algeria, and Mariam Al Kaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE in the Arab League.

Video: @HHShkMohd arrives in Algiers to attend the 31st Arab Summit. pic.twitter.com/EdlMhFDVTu — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 1, 2022

This is the first Arab summit in three years and leaders attending the event will sit down to discuss the multitude of challenges and crises facing the region. The Arab League has 21 members.

The coronavirus pandemic prevented the annual summit from being held in 2020 and 2021.

Read More Arab League leaders gather in Algiers for their first summit since 2019

Algeria chose the date of the summit to coincide with the 68th anniversary of the start of its War of Liberation from French rule, giving the two-day meeting added significance and bolstering its image as a champion of Arab causes.

The summit also comes at a time when Algeria’s large oil and gas exports to western Europe have boosted the country’s international standing, given the energy crisis created by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also arrived in Algiers on Tuesday and will attend the summit as an observer.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is presiding over the event.