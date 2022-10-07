UAE President hails 'legacy of kindness' as he marks Prophet Mohammed's birthday

President Sheikh Mohamed has paid homage to an “inspirational legacy of kindness” as he marked the occasion of the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

The UAE leader said the Prophet's “timeless values” continue to be a guiding light for society.

The holiday is typically a time for quiet reflection rather than celebration, with festivities scaled back.

“On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), we continue to be guided by his noble character, his timeless values and his inspirational legacy of kindness, friendship and empathy for all of humanity,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Both the private and public sector will have a holiday on Saturday, October 8, to mark the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre said toll charges on the capital's roads would be waived on Saturday.

Sunday will remain toll-free as usual, with standard charges resuming from 7am on Monday.

Surface parking will be free in Abu Dhabi from Saturday until 7.59am on Monday.

Parking spaces at the Musaffah M-18 lorry parking lot will also be free of charge during the official holiday.

Expo City Dubai will commemorate the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday with special free events that are open to the public from Friday until Sunday.

The evening activities will run from 6.15pm to 9pm for the three days and feature Al Malid performances.

Al Malid is the art of religious singing and is considered one of the most prominent local, traditional art forms embodying the culture and values of the UAE and rooted in Arab and Islamic heritage.

