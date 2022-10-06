Expo City Dubai to mark Prophet Mohammed’s birthday with free public events

Expo City Dubai will mark the anniversary of Prophet Mohammed’s birthday with special free events open to the public.

The site of the world’s biggest fair officially reopened its doors on Saturday, inviting the public to visit some of its most famous attractions.

Restaurants have also reopened for visitors, who can enjoy the delicious menus in between taking part in special celebrations commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed from Friday to Sunday, including spiritual recitals, performances and projections.

The evening celebrations will run from 6.15pm to 9pm and feature Al Malid performances. Al Malid is the art of religious singing and is considered one of the most prominent local, traditional art forms embodying the culture and values of the UAE and rooted in Arab and Islamic heritage.

Historically, Al Malid has been associated with religious and social events and has contributed to strengthening the fabric of local communities.

Al Wasl Dome, the world's largest 360-degree projection surface, will also light up with a special show for the occasion and visitors will be able to enjoy traditional Emirati dance groups.

Expo City Dubai is a no-car site and visitors can stroll across the public areas for free.

The Ministry of Culture and Youth will also host an event called Expressions of Malid at the Abu Dhabi Creative Hub at 7pm on Saturday.

The event will include songs, poems and performances depicting the love for the Prophet, including Emirati and Arab ensembles from across the region, who will take part in the celebration and perform the Malid.

The free events will take place at Expo City Dubai from Friday to Sunday. More information is available at www.expocitydubai.com

