Expo City Dubai official opening: free attractions, tickets and transport

The legacy of the world’s fair continues in the UAE as Expo City Dubai officially launches on October 1.

Visitors can sit under the majestic Al Wasl dome and get their feet wet in the Surreal water feature free of charge when the repurposed Expo 2020 Dubai site officially reopens this weekend.

Some pavilions were reopened as part of a soft opening last month.

The entire site is a car-free zone and people can stroll across the public areas free of charge.

Reopening for business

Dubai’s newest community aims to attract tourists, residents and office workers as it gears up to a phased opening six months after the Expo ended in March.

Siemens, DP World and China’s Terminus Technologies are among the large business houses that announced filling up offices in the Dubai South neighbourhood that is also targeting start-ups, technology companies, academic and research facilities.

Terminus said it shared the ambition of Expo City Dubai to build a global innovation hub.

The technology company built Opti, orange talking machines that were a crowd favourite rolling across the site, performing flash dance routines and dispensing directions, advice and generic information to children and adults alike during the six-month Expo that ended in March.

“As an anchor tenant of Expo City Dubai, we welcome its official opening this weekend with great enthusiasm, as this also coincides with the one-year anniversary of Terminus Group’s establishment of our international headquarters in Dubai,” Victor Ai, founder and chief executive of the Terminus Group told The National.

“With more companies joining that ecosystem, bringing together components of digital innovation, artificial intelligence, and smart services solutions, we look forward to growing together and supporting industry growth here in the UAE and internationally.”

Where is free?

The site is free to visit with a charge for some pavilions.

Entry to the stunning Al Wasl 360-degree projection dome is free. The Expo’s centrepiece will come alive on Saturday evening as the sun sets.

A display of stirring music and dazzling lights will be beamed across the translucent dome at 6.15pm on Saturday.

Viewings are open to all and will take place in the evening every week from Wednesday to Sunday.

Entry will also be free to the Surreal water feature that delighted Expo visitors as sheets of water tumbled down to disappear into a stone walls.

Children aged 12 and under and people with special needs can visit all attractions for free. They need to get a complimentary pass at any ticket booth on site to enter all paid attractions.

Other attractions and day passes

A Dh120 one-day pass gives access to at least four pavilions.

Organisers say more attractions will later be added to the day pass.

This pass covers Terra, the Sustainability Pavilion, Alif, the Mobility Pavilion, Vision and the Women’s Pavilion.

Tickets to each pavilion will cost Dh50.

The ribbed stainless steel Mobility Pavilion that resembles a giant fidget spinner tells stories of explorers and houses the world’s largest passenger lift that can carry more than 160 people at a time.

The solar-panelled Sustainability Pavilion is a children’s science centre.

The canopy design is a remarkable example of sustainable design that ensures the building is self reliant for energy and water.

It hosts workshops and exhibitions particularly targeted at young children to encourage them to make changes in the daily life that will benefit the environment.

The Vision Pavilion is a tribute to life of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

A guided tour offers an understanding into the influences that shaped his life and draws from Sheikh Mohammed’s book My Story: 50 Memories from 50 years of Service.

The Women’s Pavilion celebrates the successes of women and showcases their contributions, accomplishments and struggle to gain equality.

General entry is free for pre-booked school groups. Workshops and the science show are charged separately. Bookings can be made at schools.expocitydubai.com.

What are the timings?

Most attractions are open from Monday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm

The Al Wasl dome shows are scheduled after sunset five evenings a week from Wednesday to Sunday.

For school groups with prior bookings, timings are 9am to 6pm Monday to Sunday.

The city plans to stay open 24/7 with attractions and events that will be announced.

Food and drink

Make sure to carry a bottle that can be refilled at water fountains across the area.

Kiosks and food trucks will offer refreshments and dining options will be announced.

Organisers will release details on whether popular eating outlets such as Al Baik, the famous Saudi fried chicken chain, food courts, fast food restaurants and fine dining will be open.

How can I get there?

Hop on to the Dubai Metro Red line that remains the quickest way to reach Expo 2020 station and take visitors directly into the new community.

Taxis or cars can be booked via the Careem, Uber or S’hail apps.

Those driving to Expo City Dubai can use any of the four parking spots with about 9,500 slots available in the Mobility, Al Dana, Al Forsan and Jubilee parking zones.

Read more Dazzling Al Wasl dome to 'reawaken' for Expo City Dubai opening on Saturday

VIP and valet services can be accessed in Al Forsan and Jubilee parking areas and buggies can be hired.

Public bus services from the Roads and Transport Authority is available outside the metro station.

Where can I book tickets?

Buy tickets at the kiosks on site or online at www.expocitydubai.com

For questions about the attractions, school visits and for more information, email: info@expocitydubai.ae

or call +971 4 555 2030 from Monday to Thursday between 8am to 5pm and Friday 8am to 12.30pm.

Expo 2020 Dubai closing ceremony: in pictures