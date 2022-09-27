UAE announces private sector holiday for the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

The UAE’s private sector workers will have a holiday on Saturday, October 8, to mark the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the news on Tuesday.

The holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.

Public and private sectors in the Emirates typically have unified holidays.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Saturday, October 8, 2022, Rabi Al-Awwal 12, 1444 will be a paid leave for the private sector on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.#MoHRE pic.twitter.com/ho6FfiGOgj — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) September 27, 2022

How many public holidays are left this year?

The UAE is expected to have a long weekend in early December.

It starts with Commemoration Day, for those who lost their lives serving their country, on Thursday, December 1. The National Day holiday is on December 1 and 2.

Official days off for these days are listed as Thursday, December 1, until Sunday, December 4.

The first public holiday next year is likely to be in April for Eid Al Fitr, when residents can expect a four-day weekend.