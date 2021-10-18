UAE leaders share messages of peace ahead of Prophet Mohammed's birthday

UAE leaders have shared their messages of peace and prayer before the anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed’s birth.

Officials announced last week that the holy day would fall this Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Muslims on the anniversary of the birth of 'the best of mankind'.

Referring to the Prophet Mohammed as the last of all the messengers, he asked that God's peace be upon him.

“We congratulate the Islamic nation on the birth anniversary of the best of mankind, the forewarner and the [guiding light], the call of Ibrahim and the announcement [from] Jesus (peace upon them) the last of all messengers and God’s mercy to the world.

“Peace be upon our master, beloved and role model.”

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also shared his thoughts before the special day.

“On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we are reminded of his powerful legacy and his lasting message of peace, love, mercy, progress and goodness,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

“May God grant us harmony, security and well-being throughout the world.”

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also congratulated Arab and Islamic nations on the anniversary of Prophet Mohammed's birth.

“On the birth anniversary of our Prophet Mohammed, Peace be upon him, the message of our true religion and its call that has promoted the values of tolerance, supporting the weak, establishing justice, spreading peace and brining good to all humanity, has been revealed to us.”

He asked God to protect the nations.

This holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.