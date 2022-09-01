Sheikh Mohamed and president of Bulgaria discuss strengthening ties

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday received Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During a reception at Abu Dhabi's Al Shati Palace, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to opening fresh prospects for consolidating relations between the two countries to the benefit of their peoples.

The two leaders explored avenues of co-operation between the UAE and Bulgaria, notably in the economic, investment, development and environment fields, as well as in areas such as renewable energy and food security.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments, as well as stressed the importance of strengthening dialogue.

The leaders discussed constructive endeavours to develop peaceful solutions to various global conflicts and crises in a way that brings peace, development and prosperity, while promoting regional and global security and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed said that the friendship and co-operation ties between the UAE and Bulgaria are experiencing remarkable and growing development, noting that the UAE is now one of Bulgaria's key trading partners in the region.

Mr Radev expressed his happiness in visiting the UAE and thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception.

He said that his country is looking forward to further growing relations with the UAE to serve their mutual interests and advancing sustainable development efforts for the common good of their peoples.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides affirmed their keenness to advance bilateral relations and diversify co-operation in a way that enhances development and strengthens their economies.

The two leaders stressed that the two nations share the importance of promoting the values ​​of co-operation, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Sheikh Mohamed hosted a banquet in honour of Mr Radev and the accompanying Bulgarian delegation.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and chairwoman of the Emirates Schools Establishment; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President; Ali Al Shamsi, deputy secretary general of the Supreme National Security Council; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi and member of the Executive Council; and Sultan Rashid Al Kaitoob, ambassador to Bulgaria.

In attendance from the Bulgarian delegation were Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policies and Minister of Transport and Communications Hristo Aleksiev; Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Milkov; Minister of Economy and Industry Nikola Stoyanov; Minister of Innovation and Growth Alexander Poulev; Antoan Gechev, chairman of the State Intelligence Agency; and other senior officials.

The two presidents witnessed the signing of several agreements to enhance joint co-operation, including:

An agreement on the strategic partnership between the governments of the UAE and Bulgaria, signed by Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Milkov.

An agreement between the UAE Ministry of Education and the Bulgarian Ministry of Education and Science, signed by Ms Al Amiri and Mr Milkov.

An agreement between the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism, signed by Dr Al Zeyoudi and Mr Stoyanov.

An agreement for co-operation on sustainable development and agri-food between the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry in Bulgaria, signed by Ms Al Hashemy and Mr Stoyanov.

An agreement between the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi and the Bulgarian Ministry of Culture, signed by Mr Al Mubarak and Mr Milkov.

An agreement between the Emirates News Agency (Wam) and its counterpart the Bulgarian News Agency, signed by the director general of Wam, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, and the director general of the Bulgarian News Agency, Kiril Valchev.