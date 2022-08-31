President Sheikh Mohamed receives Ruler and Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, who was accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain.

During the meeting at Abu Dhabi's Sea Palace, they discussed the affairs of the country and its citizens.

A number of senior officials and citizens were in attendance, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain, Sheikh Hazza, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Khaled, Deputy National Security Adviser, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed.