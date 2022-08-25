President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Greece on official visit

President Sheikh Mohamed has arrived in Athens for an official visit to Greece.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace, Sheikh Mohamed was received by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

An official reception ceremony was held at the palace, where the anthems of the UAE and Greece were played.

Today I arrived in the ancient city of Athens and was pleased to meet President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and members of the Greek government. The UAE is committed to strengthening strategic relations and economic ties with our key partners. pic.twitter.com/FIZubu20p0 — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) August 25, 2022

During the meeting, President Sakellaropoulou said both countries share the same vision towards peace, security and prosperity in the region.

For his part, President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his happiness over the ongoing development of the relations between the two countries witnessed in the recent years.

He highlighted that the trade exchange between the two nations saw a 17 per cent increase, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UAE leader is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc; Ali Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council; and Sulaiman Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Greece.

Sheikh Mohamed also met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, where the pair are discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them.

Mr Mitsotakis in May met Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi.

As part of the visit, the UAE and Greece agreed to create a €4 billion ($4.22bn) initiative to invest in the Greek economy.

Investments will be made in sectors including infrastructure, renewables and new forms of energy, health care and pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture, and logistics.

The UAE and Greece established a strategic partnership in 2020 based on a relationship that dates back to 1976, when the countries set up a joint committee for economic, cultural and technical co-operation.

In 2021, the value of non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Greece reached nearly Dh2.1 billion ($571.7 million), up 67 per cent from 2020, figures from the Ministry of Economy show.