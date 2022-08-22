Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy completes enrolment for Master of Arts programmes

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy has completed enrolment for its first public opening of its Master of Arts programmes.

The academy in Abu Dhabi — formerly the Emirates Diplomatic Academy — announced on Monday that it had concluded admissions for its MA in global affairs and diplomatic leadership and MA in humanitarian action and development.

ADGA said the large number of applications received reflects young Emiratis' interest in acquiring knowledge and skills in diplomatic leadership and international affairs.

Launched in 2017, Magad aims to build students' knowledge of global and regional issues — particularly those relevant to the UAE — while enhancing diplomatic leadership skills.

Nickolay Mladenov, director general of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said graduates will be able to serve the UAE’s foreign policy mission. Photo: AGDA

The Mahad programme — which launched in 2021 in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation — provides participants with practical skills and knowledge of the major theoretical trends shaping the delivery of humanitarian aid and development studies.

"The academy has adopted strategic directions to offer highly competitive programmes designed to enable Emirati youth, as well as current and future diplomats, to possess renowned skills and knowledge that would enable them to serve the higher strategic goals of the UAE's diplomacy and its humanitarian development contributions to the world," said Nickolay Mladenov, director general of AGDA.

"This impressive turnout of Emiratis who applied to join the academy’s distinguished MA programmes enhances AGDA’s position as a prestigious global academic and research centre and reaffirms that diplomacy and human development are essential interests to the Emirati youth.

"We are confident that our future graduates will be able to serve the UAE’s foreign policy mission, which focuses on the approach of peace, tolerance and co-operation."

More than 300 Emiratis have graduated from AGDA’s academic programmes since it opened in 2014, with many joining diplomatic careers and representing the UAE in the international arena.

In February 2021, President Sheikh Mohamed, while Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, renamed the Emirates Diplomatic Academy after Dr Anwar Gargash, in honour of his contributions to the UAE.

It followed Dr Gargash departing his role as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to become diplomatic adviser to the President.

The academy announced plans in May to offer a six-month course aimed at enhancing knowledge and skills to address climate change, ahead of the Cop28 climate conference in Expo City, Dubai, in November 2023.