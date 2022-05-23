High-level climate change course offered in run-up to Cop28 in Abu Dhabi

Hundreds of UAE government leaders and company executives will have the chance to embark on a high-level training course before the Cop28 climate conference in Abu Dhabi.

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, with the co-operation of the Office for the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, will offer a six-month course aimed at enhancing knowledge and skills to address climate change.

Two courses for 150 to 200 attendees will run before Cop28 in November 2023.

People will be selected after a competitive process.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, said in a news release: "The programme will not only strengthen the UAE’s capabilities in climate diplomacy, but will also empower the private sector to maximise the opportunities of low carbon sustainable development.

"As the UAE prepares to host leaders and negotiators from 197 countries, we are keen to build a broad and inclusive coalition of constructive partners."

Dr Al Jaber said the intention is to gather input from all sectors, public and private and including civil society, scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs.

"We aim to turn pledges and promises into practical outcomes," he said.

"I am confident that this capacity building programme will enable government and private sector entities to communicate effectively with key partners and translate strategies on paper into results on the ground.”

Last year, the UAE was the first in the Mena region to declare it would become net zero by 2050, in a broader vehicle for economic growth, job production and industrial expansion.

Investment in the energy mix, from renewables to nuclear, forms a major part of that goal.

The courses will include prominent speakers with expert knowledge on relevant subjects covering everything from climate finance and climate diplomacy to renewable and clean technology.

Nickolay Mladenov, acting director general of the academy, said: "The UAE has set ambitious national goals for itself and is ready to advance the capacity and skills across all sectors of government to deliver successfully on the Cop28 host requirements.”

More details about the academy's executive training programmes can be found here at agda.ac.ae.