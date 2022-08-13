Six-year-old girl joins Dubai Police for a day in birthday wish come true

A young girl was surprised on her sixth birthday when Dubai Police invited her to be an officer for a day.

Hoor Hadad told her parents she wanted to join the force when she grew up, so they arranged the special occasion for her.

As part of her “duties”, Hoor was given a uniform to wear and explained the details of the job while being driven around in one of Dubai Police's famous luxury patrol vehicles.

She was not the only one to be treated on the day, as officers turned up at her school to entertain her classmates with a special K9 show by the Security Inspection Department.

Hoor Hadad poses in her police uniform with the officers who surprised her for her birthday and police mascot Mansour. Photo: Dubai Police

The treat was part of Dubai Police's 'Fulfil a Child's Wish' initiative, which aims to spread happiness and positivity among children of different ages and nationalities.

Working with Hamleys, the Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness responded to the request from Hoor's parents.

Maj Ali Youssef Yaqoub, who leads the department, said Dubai Police was always pleased to instil happiness among community members, especially young people. He said the force was keen to carry out events and activities to this end, including showcasing mascots Mansour and Amna, luxury patrols, K9 shows and Dubai Mounted Police shows, to entertain and educate children.

