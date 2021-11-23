Two Audi R8 Coupes join Dubai police fleet of luxury patrol cars

Dubai Police have revved up their luxury collection of supercars with the addition of a pair of supercharged Audis.

The two Audi R8 Coupé V10 RWD vehicles combine style with sheer power – housing a V10, 5.2 litre engine delivering 540 horsepower.

The high-octane car has a top speed of 320kph and can hit 100kph in a mere 3.7 seconds.

“The free-breathing V10 engine is fascinating – with incomparable sound, lightning-fast response and immense fun when turning,” the force said in a statement.

Dubai Police now has 33 supercars, including a Ferrari, an Aston Martin Vantage, a Bugatti Veyron, as well as several Porsches, Bentleys and McLarens.

“Dubai Police is always keen on promoting safety and security of the Emirate, and maintaining its position as one of the world's safest destinations,” said Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation.

He praised the force’s partnership with Al Nabooda Automobiles in helping to assemble the top-of-the line roster.

"We are delighted and proud of our long-standing partnership with the Dubai Police General Command which started in 2014,” said Kunjithapatham Rajaram, chief executive of Al Nabooda Automobiles.

Last month, Dubai Police unveiled a new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which has a starting price of Dh349,900 ($95,260) for the 2021 model, and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, which would set you back Dh329,000 for the same year.

Dubai Police's high-powered fleet