Dubai Police’s luxury patrol fleet gets two new additions

Two new vehicles have steered their way into one of the most famous crime-fighting fleets in the world.

The latest additions take the number of supercars available with Dubai Police to 31.

Posting a video online the force showed its new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which has a starting price of Dh349,900 for the 2021 model, and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio which would set you back Dh329,000 for the same year.

2022 models of both cars were released this month.

The cars, by Italian premium manufacturer Alfa Romeo Automobiles and exclusively distributed in the UAE by Gargash Motors, offer an impressive 0-100 km/h in less than 3.9 seconds.

They feature twin-turbo V-6 engines, 505 horsepower and are equipped with eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

While Giulia Quadrifoglio is known to be the world’s fastest five-seater, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio holds the world record for fastest SUV lap around the famed Nurburgring circuit.

Both models feature active aero front splitters, which optimise down force support to increase speed, in addition to carbon fibre roofs, making the cars incredibly light.

Dubai Police adds Alfa Romeo’s Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio to the fleet. Photo: Dubai Police

Brig Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of Dubai Police's Criminal Investigation Department, said the force added premium cars to its fleet to boost officers’ presence in key tourist locations.

“The force also aims to enhance all cars used by Dubai Police to assist in protecting the public.”

Dubai Police’s existing brands of luxury vehicles include a Rolls-Royce Wraith, Mercedes-AMG GTR, Audi R8, Ferrari and a Bugatti Veyron, plus several Porsches, Bentleys and McLarens.

“With over a century of racing heritage, Alfa Romeo has offered the best in high performance, class and innovation, showcasing sophisticated design and cutting-edge technology,” said Rakesh Nair, Managing Director of European Brands at Stellantis Middle East.

“The vehicles are the perfect representation of our legacy and will add a unique Italian touch to Dubai Police’s car fleet and reflect the innovation that is synonymous with Dubai’s culture.”

