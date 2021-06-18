Dubai Police's supercar collection – in pictures

Police in Dubai pride themselves on being quick off the mark in the fight against crime.

The force spares no expense in the effort to assemble a super-charged fleet of vehicles to stay a step ahead of offenders.

As well as being able to get officers swiftly to a crime scene, the remarkable roster of vehicles catches the eye too.

Dubai Police have a Ferrari and a Bugatti Veyron, plus several Porsches, Bentleys and McLarens in their fleet.

A Dubai Police sports car plucked from the force's luxury fleet was flown to Italy to take part in the famous Mille Miglia – Thousand Miles – race this week.

The National put together a picture gallery of some of the magnificent motors purring in the police garage.

Style and strength on show

The 2021 model Genesis GV80 recently joined Dubai Police's impressive fleet. Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

In May, Dubai Police unveiled a striking addition to their luxury fleet of patrol cars helping to drive down crime and keep streets safe in the emirate.

The 2021 model Genesis GV80, part of Hyundai's premium brand of vehicles, packs plenty of power and will provide a burly presence on Dubai's roads.

The SUV has a standard turbocharged four-cylinder or twin-turbo 3.5 litre V6 engine, allowing it to easily keep pace with offenders seeking to evade the law.

In March, the Toyota 2021 GR Supra was added to the high-octane ranks.

The vehicle can accelerate to 100 kilometres per hour in 4.1 seconds and is capable of an electronically limited top speed of 250kph.

High-powered cars are a hit

Brig Mohammad Al Razooqi, director of transport and rescue at Dubai Police, said the force aimed to secure the most efficient, flexible and up-to-date models of vehicles to assist in protecting the public.

He previously said Dubai Police's collection had plenty of substance to go with the style.

"We are constantly looking for ways to connect with the public," he said.

The addition "of high-powered supercars to the department’s fleet is due to the positive feedback from citizens and the media", he said.

"We're not trying to show off with these cars. Rather, we want to show tourists and residents alike how friendly the police are across the city."

