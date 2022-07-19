Dubai Police fulfil dream of Irish boy diagnosed with cancer

Dubai Police helped to fulfil the dream of Adam, a young Irish boy diagnosed with cancer, by sharing a personalised video showing their supercar fleet.

The force received an email from Adam’s uncle, who spoke about his nephew's interest in their world-famous fleet.

“My nephew Adam is fighting cancer. His eighth birthday is soon and I hope Dubai Police could make him happy by showing him their supercars,” the uncle said in his message.

Dubai Police answered the uncle's plea and prepared a special video for Adam featuring three of the world's best police cars — the Lamborghini Urus, Audi R8, and the Aston Martin.

“Let’s see the best police cars in the world,” Adam said in the video, before sitting and watching the Dubai Police video with his uncle.

“Life is full of challenges and we believe in you. We are here to support you,” said a policeman in the video.

Adam thanked Dubai Police for their kind gesture.

Butt Al Falasi, director of the security awareness department at Dubai Police, said they were keen to fulfil the child’s dream.

“Dubai Police has a humanitarian, strategic goal to spread happiness locally and internationally. The video was presented to Adam as part of a programme to make a child happy. We received the touching message from the uncle and wanted to boost his spirit during his recovery,” Mr Al Falasi said.

Read more Dubai Police to add Dh196 million worth of new vehicles to fleet

Adam's uncle also thanked Dubai Police for the video, saying its brought happiness to his nephew.

The force said Adam received many messages of support from police departments and celebrities across the world, wishing him speedy recovery.

Supercars in the white and green of Dubai Police are often seen at national events such as Dubai Marathon, cycling's UAE Tour, and other parades and celebrations.

Public engagement is the reason Dubai Police want to expand their luxury car range. From the famed Bugatti Veyron to the Ferrari FF or Lamborghini Aventador, the Aston Martin limited edition model is the jewel in their crown.

The Aston Martin is a British-made car and synonymous with James Bond. Only 77 of the vehicles have been produced.

Aston Martin created a special factory staffed by 27 of the firm’s finest engineers to produce the exclusive One-77. The 7.3 litre V12 supercar cost each buyer $1.8 million (Dh6.6m).