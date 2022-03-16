Dubai Police to add Dh196 million worth of new vehicles to fleet

The force will increase patrol car numbers by 400 over the next five years with UAE-produced Ghiath

Sarah Forster
Mar 16, 2022

Dubai Police is adding 400 patrol cars to its existing fleet, the emirate's police chief said on Wednesday.

The Ghiath smart patrol vehicles, costing a total of Dh196 million ($53.3m), will be introduced over the next five years.

Produced by Emirati car maker W Motors, the Ghiath is one of the first cars to be fully manufactured in the UAE.

This new model will be built at W Motors' headquarters at Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Dubai Chief of Police Lt Gen Abdullah Al Marri said W Motors and public safety and national security company Safe City Group have contributed nearly Dh100m to the development of the Ghiath project, plus about Dh170m to establish the factory and production line in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

This is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We and W Motors have a common vision that revolves around keeping across the latest developments in the field of mobility and we look forward to using it to ensure the highest levels of public safety in Dubai,” said Lt Gen Al Marri.

The police chief also said there are plans to expand the fleet to include unmanned vehicles, rapid intervention vehicles, rescue vehicles, electric vehicles and bicycles.

The announcement was made at the World Police Summit held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dubai Police supercars: in pictures

A selection of the Dubai Police fleet: Ferrari FF, Mercedes-Benz SLS-AMG, Bentley Continental GT, Porsche Panamera and Mercedes-Benz/Brabus G700. Photo: WSF Creative

Updated: March 16, 2022, 3:18 PM
