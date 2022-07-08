Grand Mosque prayer times during Eid Al Adha 2022 announced

Final preparations for Eid Al Adha have been completed at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi as thousands of worshippers prepare to visit for prayers on Saturday.

Eid Al Adha prayer will take place at 7am on Saturday, state news agency Wam said.

People planning to attend prayers in Abu Dhabi, and also at the Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain at 7am, have been reminded that Covid-19 measures remain in place to protect visitors.

Precautionary measures include compulsory masks that cover the mouth and nose at all times and prayer mats that are at least a metre apart.

Visitors have also been reminded they must bring their own mats to either service, while gatherings and handshakes before and after prayers remain prohibited to limit the risk of spreading the Covid-19 virus.

Health authorities encouraged those planning to visit the mosques during the Eid Al Adha weekend to take a PCR test beforehand.

In order to protect the health of friends and family, in particular, the elderly, the public has been advised to be tested no more than 72 hours before attending any major gatherings or family events.

