World leaders congratulate UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on election for third day

Vladimir Putin and Britain's Prince Charles congratulate Sheikh Mohamed on his election

President Sheikh Mohamed has received numerous personal messages from world leaders since Friday. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs - Abu Dhabi / AFP
Sarah Forster
May 16, 2022

UAE President Mohamed has received more messages from world leaders on the third day of official mourning in the Emirates.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped to continue the dialogue on both bilateral and international matters.

"I am certain that your leadership will further strengthen the friendly Russian-Emirati relations and mutually beneficial co-operation," he said, according to state news agency Wam.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin both spoke to Sheikh Mohamed by phone on Monday in separate calls to offer their condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

They also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as President and wished him luck and prosperity for the UAE.

Updated: May 16, 2022, 11:39 AM
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed
