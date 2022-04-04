UAE weather warning for fog and poor visibility

A warning for fog has been issued across the UAE with the weather expected to improve later in the day

Morning fog in The Springs area of Dubai on April 4. Antonie Robertson / The National
Apr 04, 2022

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology has urged motorists to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations in expected fog.

The NCM said visibility might drop even further at times over some coastal and inland areas between 1am and 9.30am on Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday, the weather is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. °Temperatures are expected to reach 38C in Abu Dhabi and 33°C in Dubai.

Winds will be light to moderate.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

It will be humid at night and into Wednesday morning over some coastal areas, with a probability of mist forming.

Fog covers Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. Stephen Nelmes / The National

Updated: April 04, 2022, 10:23 PM
