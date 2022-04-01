Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed sends Ramadan congratulations to UAE and rest of world

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent out an all-encompassing message of congratulations at the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers.

Sheikh Mohamed wished them good health and happiness. He also congratulated Emiratis and residents on the occasion and prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant UAE permanent security, pride and prosperity.

Looking farther afield he greeted the Arab and Muslim nations on the occasion, wishing security and stability for the whole world.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt and Yemen all spotted the crescent moon on Friday after the maghrib prayer, heralding the start of the holy month on Saturday.

