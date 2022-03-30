Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has met Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, in Rabat, Morocco.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Blinken discussed the friendship and co-operation between the UAE and the US.

They also covered ways to strengthen their relationship to achieve mutual interests and enhance security and stability in the region.

READ MORE Jordan's King Abdullah hosts Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and leaders of Iraq and Egypt

The two reviewed regional and international issues of mutual concern, and developments in the Ukrainian crisis.

They also exchanged views on efforts to ease its fallout and de-escalate the situation at the humanitarian and economic levels, through dialogue, diplomatic means and joint action to maintain global security and stability.

The meeting was also attended by: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, adviser for special affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Ali Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE ambassador to the US.