Sheikh Mohamed meets Egypt's El Sisi in Sharm El Sheikh

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met Egypt's Abdel Fatah El Sisi on Monday.

Mr El Sisi welcomed Sheikh Mohamed at Sharm El Sheikh's airport, after which the pair discussed fraternal ties.

"We discussed ways to further boost our deep ties and areas of continued co-operation to benefit our two nations," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied on the visit by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed , Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.