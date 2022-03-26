Coronavirus: UAE records 341 new cases

The UAE announced 341 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total number of infections to 889,793.

Another 834 people beat the virus, bringing the recovery tally to 863,564.

No deaths were reported for the 19th consecutive day meaning the death toll remains at 2,302.

The latest cases were identified from 321,784 PCR tests with more than 146 million tests have been conducted since the pandemic began.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE curb the pandemic.

The UAE has cautiously been emerging from the pandemic as cases decline after the Omicron wave.

Capacity limits at restaurants have been removed, travel rules eased and border rules ended.

Read more People with Covid-19 and flu at greater risk of severe illness and death

The UAE on Friday also announced a negative PCR test result is no longer required to enter the country through its land borders from neighbouring countries.

All those coming into the Emirates will now only be subject to screening with EDE scanners.

The new rule, which comes into force on March 29, was announced on Friday by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority through state news agency Wam.

Coronavirus pandemic around the world - in pictures