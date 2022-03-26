Negative PCR test result no longer required for people entering UAE through land borders

Anyone coming into the Emirates will now only be subject to screening with EDE scanners

Dubai, United Arab Emirates- November 21, 2010 ; Hatta border crossing between UAE and Oman .
Gillian Duncan
Mar 26, 2022

A recent negative PCR test result is no longer required to enter the UAE through its land borders from neighbouring countries.

All those coming into the Emirates will now only be subject to screening with EDE scanners.

The new rule, which comes into force on March 29, was announced on Friday by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (Ncema) through state news agency Wam.

It applies regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

Every person must be scanned using the devices before they can enter.

Authorities also reminded visitors of the need to obtain the Al Hosn green pass, which is used to enter many public places in Abu Dhabi.

The validity of the green pass was reduced from 30 days to 14 at the start of December, when the Omicron wave took hold, meaning people had to take a PCR test every two weeks.

What are the remaining Covid-19 rules in Abu Dhabi?

In another update announced on Friday, people who come into close contact with a person with Covid-19 now only have to test on the first and seventh days, or when they start showing symptoms, authorities have said.

Previously, people had to take PCR tests for five consecutive days.

The UAE has recorded a steady decline in the number of daily new cases.

Health authorities announced 347 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, with no deaths reported for the 18th consecutive day.

Updated: March 26, 2022, 5:56 AM
