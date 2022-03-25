Covid-19: UAE updates guidelines for close contacts of positive cases

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority has announced an update regarding procedures to be followed by those who come into close contact with someone who tests positive for Covid-19.

Close contacts are required to conduct a PCR test on the first and seventh days, or when the contact starts showing symptoms of the virus, news agency Wam reported.

Previously, people had to take a PCR test daily for five consecutive days.

Read More What is the new Omicron Covid variant BA2 and are the symptoms more severe?

However, each emirate is allowed to set its own rules regarding Covid-19 and in Dubai close contacts of positive cases who are not experiencing any symptoms do not have to take a PCR test.

The UAE has seen a steady decline in the number of new cases being reported each day.

Health authorities announced 347 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, with no deaths reported for the 18th consecutive day.