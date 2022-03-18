Coronavirus: UAE records 331 new cases

The UAE reported 331 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

This brought the total number of infections to 887,051 since the pandemic began in late January 2020.

Another 1,048 people beat the virus, taking the recovery tally to 856,390.

No Covid-19 deaths were reported, with the overall death toll remaining at 2,302.

The latest cases were identified from 332,323 tests. More than 143 million PCR tests have been conducted in the Emirates since Covid-19 was first detected.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE curb the pandemic.

Cases have been dropping steadily this year, as the country cautiously emerges from coronavirus restrictions.

Read more Co-operative societies cut food prices in Dubai and Sharjah in Ramadan drive

Authorities have said 100 per cent of the eligible population has received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 96.75 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Abu Dhabi on Thursday said unvaccinated people can present a negative PCR test result issued within the previous 48 hours to enter events, tourist attractions and cultural sites.

Previously, authorities said unvaccinated people could only access supermarkets and pharmacies.