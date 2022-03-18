Co-operative societies cut food prices in Dubai and Sharjah in Ramadan drive

Dozens of retail outlets will reduce cost of staple products for holy month in Dubai and Sharjah

Sharjah Co-op Society has allocated Dh30m to support discounts of more than 20,000 consumer goods. Photo: Sharjah Co-operative
Salam Al Amir
Mar 18, 2022

Community-focused retail chains will serve up vital support to shoppers during Ramadan by slashing the cost of tens of thousands of food items by up to 90 per cent.

The Union Co-operative and Sharjah Co-op will cut prices on close to 50,000 household essentials at dozens of branches in Dubai and Sharjah.

The Sharjah initiative will begin on Friday and will extend throughout the holy month, which is expected to start on April 2.

Discounts will range from 25 to 90 per cent under the Ramadanak Wayana campaign.

Majid Salem Al Junaid, chief executive of Sharjah Co-op, said the programme aims to “ease the burdens on citizens and residents alike”.

“The Co-op allocated Dh30m to support more than 20,000 consumer goods across 47 branches during the holy month with discounts up to 90 per cent on some products.”

Four types of Ramadan baskets containing goods such as rice, sugar, flour, oils and juices are available at prices between Dh49 to and Dh399 in all Sharjah Co-op branches and online.

READ MORE
Ramadan tents return as UAE announces Covid-19 safety guidelines

A Palestinian resident said the new programme is timely as families are preparing to stock up on goods for Ramadan gatherings.

“We invite many friends and family over for iftar and cook more and different meals every day,” said Shireen Ahmad, 36, who lives in Al Tawun in Sharjah.

“Our monthly budget will double during Ramadan and since I lost my job, my husband’s salary has been barely enough so the discounts come in really good time.”

Tala Yousef, who lives in Sharjah, said her family always try find cheaper alternatives to cover all their needs with a monthly budget of about Dh5,700 for food.

“The offers by the co-operatives will help us enjoy the holy month because we wouldn’t need to give up on some Ramadan favourite food items,” she said.

Dubai discounts

In Dubai, about 30,000 products will be reduced in price by up to 75 per cent.

“The co-operative allocated Dh185m for the Ramadan campaign to reduce the prices of 30,000 food and consumer goods,” said Khalid Humaid Al Falasi, chief executive of the Union Co-op.

“The prices that are reduced up to 75 per cent will be available across all branches and centres belonging to the Co-op throughout Dubai.”

Both co-operative societies say they have adequate stocks to ensure consumers' needs are met throughout the holy month.

Ramadan in the UAE — in pictures

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - May 31st, 2018: Standalone. The sun sets over a mosque during Ramadan. Thursday, May 31st, 2018 at Al Bahya, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The sun sets over a mosque during Ramadan at Al Bahya in Abu Dhabi on May 31, 2018. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Updated: March 18, 2022, 3:00 AM
Ramadan 2022UAESharjahDubai
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Co-operative societies cut food prices in Dubai and Sharjah in Ramadan drive
An image that illustrates this article Twenty-one countries take part in the UAE's Swat ChallengeStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Hamdan meets tech entrepreneur at Expo 2020 DubaiStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohammed orders emergency aid to help 85,000 people fleeing Ukraine