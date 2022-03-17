Abu Dhabi eases Covid-19 rules allowing unvaccinated people entry to public places

Unvaccinated people in Abu Dhabi can now present a negative PCR test result issued in the past 48hrs to be allowed entry to various venues and locations in the capital.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disaster committee announced on Thursday it had updated the rules for unvaccinated people entering events, tourist attractions and cultural sites.

Previously, authorities in Abu Dhabi said unvaccinated people could only access supermarkets and pharmacies.

Entry to public places was limited to vaccinated people, provided they tested frequently enough to maintain green status on their Al Hosn app.

From today, unvaccinated people will also be granted access if they can present a negative PCR test result issued in the past 48hrs.

Recently, changes were announced allowing pupils in Abu Dhabi to remove their face masks during playtime outdoors.

The move, which was welcomed by many parents, came days after education regulators in the capital confirmed quarantine for close contacts was being scrapped in schools.

Previously, face masks were mandatory in all areas and close contacts were transferred to distance learning for 10 days.

Under the new rules, pupils in Year 2 and above must still wear face masks while indoors, but they can remove them when they go outside to play.