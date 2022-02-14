Hiker hurt in Jebel Jais fall rescued after eight-hour search

A hiker who was injured in a fall from a mountain cliff on the UAE's highest peak was brought to safety after an eight-hour search and rescue operation.

Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence crews were alerted to the accident on Jebel Jais by two of the man's friends on Sunday morning.

A senior official said the Asian man, whose age and nationality were not disclosed, suffered “broken limbs” in the incident.

No further details on his injuries were released.

“He was with two of his friends when he fell due to the rugged nature of the area and broke his limbs,” said Brig Gen Mohammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, director of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence.

“Our operations room received the report of the accident at 11.15am on Sunday.”

Brig Gen Al Zaabi praised the determined efforts of rescue teams, who took the man to a waiting ambulance that took him to hospital.

“Our crews paid double the effort to be able to rescue the man and transfer him to hospital where he can get the necessary medical care he needed,” he said.

He called on the public to be cautious when on outdoor trips and to closely follow safety measures.

Hikers are urged to travel in groups to ensure help is at hand in the event of an accident.

Despite cooler temperatures in the winter, amateur hikers can be affected by the heat and longer than expected journeys. Carrying extra supplies, including plenty of water, is also advised.

It was the second hiking rescue in the space of 24 hours.

On Monday, a man was flown to hospital after he fell and broke his leg in Sharjah.

Officers said the man was injured while hiking in the mountains of Wadi Al Helo, about 28 kilometres south-west of Kalba in the emirate.

