Four women hikers lost in Ras Al Khaimah valley brought to safety

Four women who became lost while hiking in Ras Al Khaimah's Wadi Naqab have been brought to safety.

The three Emirati women and their expat friend could not find their way home when it grew dark.

One of the Emirati women called the emirate’s civil defence operation room at 7.17pm on Tuesday asking for help.

“She said that she and her friends got lost in a rocky area of Naqab Valley because of the dark,” said Brig Gen Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, director of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence Department.

“We immediately formed a search and rescue team from Al Daqdaqa centre and sent it to the area.”

The rescuers drove to a nearby area, from where they had to continue their search on foot.

After two hours of searching, the women aged between 25 and 37 were found.

“They did not suffer any injuries and were all in good health,” he said.

The senior officer urged hiking enthusiasts to be cautious and avoid hiking in dark conditions.

