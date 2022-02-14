Hiker flown to hospital after falling and breaking leg in Sharjah

A man was flown to hospital after he fell and broke his leg while hiking in Sharjah.

Police in Kalba were alerted of the Lebanese man’s plight on Monday.

Officers said the man was injured while hiking in the mountains of Wadi Al Helo, about 28 kilometres south-west of Kalba in Sharjah.

“A report made to Kalba Police operations room stated that there was a person who had sustained a leg injury after falling in a mountainous area in Wadi Al Helo,” authorities said.

READ MORE Man airlifted to hospital after falling ill on cargo ship in UAE

"The location was checked by the operational systems.

With help from the National Search and Rescue Centre, the man — whose age was not disclosed — was winched on board a rescue helicopter and flown to Kalba Hospital for treatment.

Hikers are urged to travel in groups to ensure help is at hand in the event of an accident.

Despite cooler temperatures in the winter, amateur hikers can be affected by the heat and longer than expected journeys. Carrying extra supplies, including plenty of water, is also advised.

Nine secluded hiking trails loved by trekkers: in pictures