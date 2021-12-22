Hiker flown to hospital after breaking leg on Ras Al Khaimah mountain trek

A hiker was flown to hospital after breaking his leg on a mountain trek in Ras Al Khaimah.

The 46-year-old, from Germany, sustained the serious injury while navigating rugged terrain in Wadi Naqab.

The alarm was raised at 9.55am on Tuesday, with rescue teams from RAK Civil Defence conducting a 45-minute search on foot in challenging conditions to find the man.

They provided first aid at the scene to stop the bleeding in his leg before securing the fracture and calling for a helicopter from the National Search and Rescue Centre to carry him to hospital.

“The incident happened in Wadi Naqab in Ras Al Khaimah and our group of rescuers walked for 45 minutes in a rough and rugged area to reach to the injured,” said Brig Mohammed Al Zaabi, director of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence.

“Members of the team doubled their efforts to get to the man and save his life, which reflects the sacrifices civil defence men make to help and save lives and property of others.”

Hikers urged to be cautious

Brig Al Zaabi urged members of the public to take care on hiking trips and avoid rugged areas of mountains and valleys because rescue teams may have difficulty reaching them if accidents occur.

In winter months, the cooler weather typically prompts a surge in numbers of hikers exploring mountainous regions of the Emirates.

Sharjah Police recently launched a mountain rescue team to come to the aid of hikers.

The task force comprises 20 officers dedicated to providing swift assistance in a range of hiking incidents, from missing person reports to helping those stranded due to fatigue.

Emergency services regularly come to the aid of hikers, particularly during the winter period.

In March, Sharjah Police rescued an Italian tourist after he fell on a mountain, broke his arm and lost consciousness.

The man, aged 42, was hiking with two of his friends on Jebel Mleiha when the incident occurred.

He fell from a high point on the hill and got stuck on a ridge.

