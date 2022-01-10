Ice forms on UAE's Jebel Jais during chilly weekend

Sheets of ice formed on the UAE's highest peak as the country experienced one of its coldest weekends of the year.

Temperatures hovered around 0°C in high-altitude areas of Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office shared a video of the ice formed on the emirate's "wonder of nature".

Rising to a height of 1,934 metres, Jebel Jais sits within the Hajar mountain range on the Emirati border with Oman. It attracts hikers and campers throughout the autumn, summer and spring.

لقطات آسرة لسحر الطبيعة في رأس الخيمة. تشكل الصقيع فوق جبل جيس اليوم، بعد انخفاض درجة الحرارة.



Captivating shots of the wonders of nature in Ras Al Khaimah. Frost formed over Jebel Jais today, after the temperature dropped significantly. pic.twitter.com/q0ynHCRoqr — Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (@RAKmediaoffice) January 8, 2022

Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah residents have enjoyed chilly mornings and evenings in recent weeks, with lows of about 12ºC. Low humidity makes conditions feel much colder than that.

In rural and desert areas, temperatures have remained in the single digits, rising to low 20s during the hottest part of the day.

The cold conditions look set to continue. The national weather centre forecast highs of 23-25ºC in the cities this week and lows of 15ºC. It may be misty in the mornings in parts and much colder in rural areas.

Seas in the winter months are often very rough and swimmers should take great care if venturing into open water.

