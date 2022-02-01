Abu Dhabi hit by fog as weather alert is issued

Abu Dhabi was shrouded in fog on Tuesday morning as speeds limits were reduced on roads because of low visibility.

An unsettled start to the year continued as fog rolled in, prompting the UAE's weather centre to issue an alert.

The National Centre of Meteorology announced a fog notice for large areas of the capital from 1.30am until 9.30am.

The NCM said fog formed over the Razeen and Arjan areas of Abu Dhabi shortly before 7am.

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to be vigilant amid challenging road conditions in a post on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

The force urged drivers to "exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards".

Authorities reduced speed limits to 80 kilometres per hour on a number of routes.

The NCM predicted further fog and mist, in internal and coastal areas, until Friday.

As skies clear during Tuesday, however, temperatures are expected to climb.

The weather centre forecasts temperatures will hit highs of 27°C in Abu Dhabi and 26°C in Dubai.