UAE weather: Foggy and cloudy conditions to persist for a week

Temperatures to stay low across the country

Cloudy and windy conditions at Al Sufouh beach in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National
Jan 31, 2022

The sky across the UAE this week will be overcast, and dusty conditions are forecast for a few days.

Temperatures will rise over the next two days and fall by midweek, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

Mist will affect coastal areas on Monday and Tuesday, with winds picking up by the middle of the week.

The sea will turn rough from Wednesday, with winds whipping up dust and sand in parts of the country.

North westerly winds at sea will reach speeds of between 15 and 40 kilometres an hour.

Humid conditions are expected in the first half of the week.

The temperatures will remain low towards the end of the week, dipping down to 8°C inland and on the mountains.

Along the coast, temperatures will fall to 14°C from a high of 23°C.

Updated: January 31st 2022, 2:00 AM
