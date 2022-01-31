UAE weather: Foggy and cloudy conditions to persist for a week

The sky across the UAE this week will be overcast, and dusty conditions are forecast for a few days.

Temperatures will rise over the next two days and fall by midweek, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

Mist will affect coastal areas on Monday and Tuesday, with winds picking up by the middle of the week.

The sea will turn rough from Wednesday, with winds whipping up dust and sand in parts of the country.

North westerly winds at sea will reach speeds of between 15 and 40 kilometres an hour.

Humid conditions are expected in the first half of the week.

Read more Super-bright meteor spotted over England and Scotland

The temperatures will remain low towards the end of the week, dipping down to 8°C inland and on the mountains.

Along the coast, temperatures will fall to 14°C from a high of 23°C.