The UAE will experience fair to partly cloudy weather conditions on Sunday.

It will be humid by night with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Temperatures will reach 24°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and forecasters predict the weather will get warmer next week.

Winds will be light to moderate, reaching top speed of 15 to 25 km/h. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.