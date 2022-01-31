Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK minister for Middle East and North Africa

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, on Monday received James Cleverly, UK Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa.

During the meeting in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Cleverly discussed strategic partnerships between the two nations and issues of mutual interest.

They also covered the latest developments in the region and how to enhance its security and stability.

READ MORE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Abraham Accords Group

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Mr Cleverly and emphasised the solid historic and strategic relations between the UAE and UK.

The nations' long history of beneficial work, joint co-ordination, and keenness to promote security and stability helps to support prosperity and development in the region.

Mr Cleverly expressed his strong condemnation of the Houthi militia's terrorist attacks on civil areas and centres in the UAE.

He also stressed the significance of work to boost security and stability of the region.

Mr Cleverly emphasised the importance of strategic relations between the two countries and a desire to enhance them in all areas.