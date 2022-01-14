Sheikh Abdullah and Chinese counterpart discuss bilateral co-operation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation spoke to China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday

Sheikh Abdullah attends a news conference with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, not pictured, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China. Jason Lee / Reuters
Gillian Duncan
Jan 14, 2022

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, reviewed ways to increase co-operation with China during a phone call with his counterpart.

Sheikh Abdullah spoke to China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi about the partnership between the two countries and the prospects of advancing relations.

They also spoke about the ongoing co-operation between the UAE and China regarding Covid-19.

Both parties said it was important to support global efforts to contain the pandemic, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah “stressed the depth and width of the UAE-China relations and the Emirates' keenness to achieve the common interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples,” it said.

