Sheikh Abdullah praises Russia for support over Abu Dhabi Houthi attack

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, praised Russia for its support after a deadly terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi last week.

A strike by Yemen's Houthi militia on an Adnoc oil storage plant on Monday, January 17 killed three workers and injured six.

A projectile fired at Abu Dhabi International Airport caused a minor fire in an area where construction was taking place, away from the terminal, with no injuries.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the strong stance taken by Russia during the last session of the UN Security Council, in which the attacks by the Houthis on civilian facilities were under discussion.

The UN Security Council meeting on Friday unanimously condemned the Houthi actions as “heinous terrorist attacks” and called for the perpetrators to face justice.

The Emirati minister stressed the importance of the UAE's strong ties with Russia during a call to its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Lavrov underlined the key role played by the Emirates in achieving peace, security and stability in the region and its eagerness to work with the international community in reaching those goals.

On Monday, the UAE thwarted a further attack by the Houthis.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Blast victim Said Noor Jabar Khan speaks to 'The National' about surviving the blast at the oil storage plant. All photos: Leslie Pableo for The National

UAE fighter jets destroyed a missile battery used to fire rockets towards the capital in the early hours of Monday.

Authorities said the attempted strike “did not result in any casualties, as the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around the emirate”.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa, vowed the UAE would stand firm against acts of terrorist aggression.

He said the UAE would “remain a fortress in the face of the forces of darkness and terror” and that the Houthis promise only “doom and ruin”.

“They failed and their efforts failed,” he said.