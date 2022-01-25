UAE weather: sharp drop in temperatures expected by the weekend

UAE residents can expect to feel a "significant drop" in temperatures by the weekend, the National Centre of Meteorology reports.

The significantly colder weather is set to hit western and coastal areas on Friday, the NCM said.

The Emirates woke to a chilly start on Tuesday, however, with lows of just 12°C and fog in some areas inland.

The murky weather affected areas to the south of Abu Dhabi, including parts of Al Dhafrah.

Once the fog clears temperatures will climb to 26°C inland, but it will be slightly colder on the coast.

It will be mainly sunny in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, becoming cloudy at times in the afternoon. There will also be a moderate breeze.

Humidity will rise overnight, increasing the risk of fog or mist over some internal and coastal areas.

Temperatures will hit 26°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and 28°C on Thursday. It will fall to 25°C on Friday.

The UAE has experienced much cooler weather of late. A video shared by the Storm Centre showed frost on the 2,000-metre Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah on Friday, where it was only 0.8 °C.