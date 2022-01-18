UAE weather: Colder days ahead with frost and rain expected

Residents of the UAE could wake up on Friday morning to a touch of frost.

The National Centre of Meteorology said on Tuesday that parts of the country could fall sharply.

Winter is in full swing, with the mercury dipping to about 3°C over the past few weeks.

A “significant drop in temperature” is expected in the next few days.

The NCM also forecast more light rain across the country over the next few days, accompanied by strong winds, dust clouds and rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

“[It will] dusty and partly cloudy at times over some coastal and northern areas, with another significant drop in temperatures, and a probability of frost formation over some areas by Saturday morning,” the NCM said.

Sheets of ice formed on Jebel Jais, the country’s highest peak, this month. Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office shared a video of the phenomenon on the emirate’s “wonder of nature”.

Last year, temperatures in parts of Al Ain sank to minus 5°C on Monday morning.

Residents had to scrape ice from cars, and icicles formed on trees and plants.

The extreme weather happened in Raknah, close to a wadi in Abu Dhabi emirate.

UAE weather: Al Ain freezes over as temperatures sink to -5°