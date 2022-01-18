UAE weather: Colder days ahead with frost and rain expected

‘Significant drop in temperature’ ahead over the next few days

Fahad Mohammed of the UAE Storm Centre with icy shrubs during freezing weather in Raknah, Al Ain, last year. The temperature sank to minus 4°C at one point. Victor Besa / The National
The National
Jan 18, 2022

Residents of the UAE could wake up on Friday morning to a touch of frost.

The National Centre of Meteorology said on Tuesday that parts of the country could fall sharply.

Winter is in full swing, with the mercury dipping to about 3°C over the past few weeks.

A “significant drop in temperature” is expected in the next few days.

The NCM also forecast more light rain across the country over the next few days, accompanied by strong winds, dust clouds and rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

“[It will] dusty and partly cloudy at times over some coastal and northern areas, with another significant drop in temperatures, and a probability of frost formation over some areas by Saturday morning,” the NCM said.

Sheets of ice formed on Jebel Jais, the country’s highest peak, this month. Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office shared a video of the phenomenon on the emirate’s “wonder of nature”.

Read more
Think the current UAE weather is gloomy? Try the wild winter of 1982

Last year, temperatures in parts of Al Ain sank to minus 5°C on Monday morning.

Residents had to scrape ice from cars, and icicles formed on trees and plants.

The extreme weather happened in Raknah, close to a wadi in Abu Dhabi emirate.

UAE weather: Al Ain freezes over as temperatures sink to -5°

Image 1 of 11

Fahad Mohammed of the UAE Storm Centre shows some ice build-up on shrubs during low temperatures at Raknah, Al Ain, which went down to -4 degrees Celsius at one point. All photos by Victor Besa / The National

Updated: January 18th 2022, 6:01 PM
DubaiUAEAl AinWeather
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Frost and rain forecast for UAE as temperature falls
An image that illustrates this article Teachers in UAE ‘must prepare pupils for jobs that don’t yet exist’Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Hydrocarbon industry 'will help transition to cleaner energy'
An image that illustrates this article When can I get the booster if I recently had Covid?Story gallery icon