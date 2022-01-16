UAE weather: Dust and rain threatens

Dubai temperatures will top out at 27°C while for Abu Dhabi, the maximum forecast is 26°

Abu Dhabi residents feed the seagulls on the Corniche. Victor Besa / The National
The National
Jan 16, 2022

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the mid-20s on Sunday.

In Dubai, temperatures will top out at 27°C while for Abu Dhabi, the maximum forecast is 26°C.

Along the coast and islands, the maximum is likely to be 25°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 19°C with 75 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 27°C with up to 85 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Sunday would be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy over scattered areas.

The clouds will be accompanied by rainy convective clouds especially over some Northern, Eastern, some coastal and Western areas.

There will be moderate to fresh south-easterly winds, gusting to strong at times especially with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

Updated: January 16th 2022, 1:02 AM
